Retired engineer, 83, wins after BSNL disconnected landline over ₹837
India
An 83-year-old retired engineer finally got justice after BSNL disconnected his rent-free landline, part of his retirement perks, for over two years, over just ₹837 in unpaid dues.
Even after he paid up, the company didn't restore his connection, leaving him without an essential emergency link.
Consumer commission orders BSNL reconnection
BSNL tried to justify the cut by saying their old copper network was outdated and suggested he switch to a regular fiber plan.
But the consumer commission wasn't having it: they ordered BSNL to reconnect his landline under the original retirement benefits and made it clear that new policies can't be used to take away what was already promised.