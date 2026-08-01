Retired engineer Kumaraswamy, 80, dies in Shivamogga temple elevator accident
India
Kumaraswamy, an 80-year-old retired engineer, lost his life in an elevator accident at Shivamogga's Dattatreya Swamy Temple while heading for his morning prayers.
He got trapped under the elevator after pressing the button to operate it. Firefighters managed to pull him out, but he sadly did not make it.
He was declared dead at the hospital.
Wife Lalitha's complaint prompts police probe
After Kumaraswamy's wife Lalitha filed a complaint, police registered an unnatural death report and are now investigating whether mechanical issues or negligence were involved.
Authorities are looking into exactly what went wrong that morning.