Retired engineer loses almost ₹10cr to police impersonation scammers
India
A retired engineer lost almost ₹10 crore after scammers pretended to be police officers and claimed his phone number was linked to a crime.
They threatened him with arrest unless he transferred money over several days.
The case was reported to cybercrime police on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
Investigators tracking 'digital arrest' suspects
Police say this is part of a "digital arrest" scam, where fraudsters use fear and fake authority to pressure people into sending money.
Investigators are now tracking down those involved.