Retired Gen. M.M. Naravane backs Gen Z regime change call
India
Retired Army chief Gen. M.M. Naravane is backing Gen Z after recent statements concerning "regime change."
He says the youth's call for "regime change" just shows a new way of thinking, not something wrong, and suggests leaders should actually listen and talk things out with them.
Ministers and Congress dispute protests' motives
The protests have sparked a political back-and-forth.
Some ministers claim the unrest is being stirred up like in Bangladesh or Paris/France, while Congress leaders argue it's really about demanding fair elections, not trying to topple the government.
The debate highlights how youth activism is shaking up the conversation around democracy right now.