Retired income tax officer loses ₹51L to fake police scammers
India
A retired Income Tax officer was tricked out of ₹51 lakh by scammers pretending to be police.
They accused him of money laundering, claimed his documents were used for a bank account that had been opened in a private bank using his documents, and threatened him with at least 10 years in prison unless he followed their orders, all while keeping him under digital house arrest.
Mumbai Police arrest 1 suspect
The scammers kept up the pressure through video calls and fake government papers, convincing the officer to transfer his savings bit by bit.
Once he realized it was a scam, he reported it to cyber police.
Mumbai Police have since arrested one suspect who helped move the stolen money and are still searching for others involved.