Retired teacher in Mahabubabad loses ₹82L to telecom impersonation scam India May 09, 2026

A retired teacher in Mahabubabad, Telangana, lost ₹8.2 million to a cyber scam after fraudsters posed as telecom staff and claimed his Aadhaar was linked to 17 harassment cases.

The scammers then pretended to be police and CBI officers over WhatsApp video calls, showing a fake arrest warrant and threatening the couple with arrest threats.