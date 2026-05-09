Retired teacher in Mahabubabad loses ₹82L to telecom impersonation scam
India
A retired teacher in Mahabubabad, Telangana, lost ₹8.2 million to a cyber scam after fraudsters posed as telecom staff and claimed his Aadhaar was linked to 17 harassment cases.
The scammers then pretended to be police and CBI officers over WhatsApp video calls, showing a fake arrest warrant and threatening the couple with arrest threats.
Police investigating couple's 3 transfers
Scared by the threats, the couple transferred money in three installments as instructed by the scammers, who promised to return it but vanished after May 2.
Now, police are investigating.