Retired Vadodara man loses 1.47cr to 'digital arrest' scam
A retired man from Vadodara, Gujarat lost ₹1.47 crore to a "digital arrest" scam that played out over 18 days.
Scammers pretended to be officials from TRAI, CBI, and the police, using his Aadhaar details to fake a money laundering case and threatened him with jail using forged documents like fake FIRs and court papers.
Nonstop video calls forced 1.59cr transfers
The scammers kept the man and his wife on nonstop video calls, warning them not to tell anyone.
Under pressure, he broke fixed deposits and transferred ₹1.59 crore in two parts, only stopping when his daughter noticed something was wrong and got cyber police involved.
Only 11.36L recovered, case under investigation
Police have managed to recover just ₹11.36 lakh so far; most of the money is still missing.
The case is under investigation, a reminder for everyone to stay alert against increasingly clever online scams.