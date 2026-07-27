Meet members of exam task force announced by PM Modi 

Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys and the architect of India's Aadhaar digital identity program, will chair the task force.

He was born on June 2, 1955, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, even as his family originally belonged to Sirsi.

He is expected to lead efforts in leveraging technology for secure and efficient examinations.

The panel will explore digital solutions for question paper security, candidate verification, and result processing.