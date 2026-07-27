Meet members of exam task force announced by PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a six-member task force, headed by Nandan Nilekani, to revamp India's examination system. The panel includes former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, and senior bureaucrats. The team is tasked with recommending structural and technology-driven reforms for public examinations.
Leadership
Nilekani to leverage technology for efficient examinations
Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys and the architect of India's Aadhaar digital identity program, will chair the task force.
He was born on June 2, 1955, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, even as his family originally belonged to Sirsi.
He is expected to lead efforts in leveraging technology for secure and efficient examinations.
The panel will explore digital solutions for question paper security, candidate verification, and result processing.
Expertise
Somnath, Deka strengthen panel with expertise in tech, security
Somnath, a distinguished space scientist with nearly 40 years of experience, will bring his expertise in large-scale technology systems to the panel. He is known for his contributions to launch vehicle technology and space systems engineering.
Meanwhile, Deka's experience as a former Director of the Intelligence Bureau will strengthen the security framework of examinations, especially against paper leaks, impersonation, and organized examination malpractice.
Diverse representation
Academic input from IIT Madras director, former CBSE chairperson
The task force also includes V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, who will provide academic and technical inputs.
Kamakoti is a computer scientist specializing in computer architecture, information security, and VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration) design.
Anita Karwal, a former CBSE Chairperson and a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre with experience in shaping education policy through NEP 2020, adds her expertise to the panel.
Efficiency
Senior bureaucrat Meena included for administrative insights
Amrit Lal Meena, a senior bureaucrat with expertise in administration and logistics, will also be part of the task force.
The panel's recommendations will focus on strengthening the National Testing Agency (NTA) and improving the credibility of competitive examinations held at the national level through structural changes and greater use of technology.