Revanth Reddy orders probe into 45 missing acres in Siddipet
Telangana is looking into how 45 acres of land in Siddipet have gone missing.
A recent survey found only 343 out of the 388 acres recorded in official papers.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked officials to track down the missing land and double-check who actually owns it.
KCR family asked for land documents
KCR and his family have been asked to share property documents for their nearby lands as part of the probe.
The state wants to give this land to eligible local farmers and set up a colony for families of Telangana martyrs by June 2, Telangana Formation Day, next year.
This is all tied to a larger investigation into alleged irregularities in land transactions during the previous BRS government: there are claims that the BRS leadership, its supporters and relatives had acquired or 'looted' land worth around ₹1 lakh crore, and a special team is digging into it.