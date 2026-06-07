Revanth Reddy says HYDRAA recovered 1,045 acres worth 60,000 cr

HYDRAA fences nearly 200 acres Puppalaguda-Khajaguda

HYDRAA's biggest move was fencing off nearly 200 acres near Puppalaguda-Khajaguda, land worth around ₹30,000 crore, while also saving ancient granite formations.

Other wins include getting back 861 acres in Sangareddy (₹15,000 crore), plus protecting Mushkin Lake and clearing encroachments at Kotha Cheruvu.

The team has cleared drains and revived lakebeds to help prevent city flooding, even when legal hurdles made things tough.