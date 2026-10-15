Revanth Reddy unveils Telangana action plan urging reduced Rabi paddy
India
Telangana is gearing up for a tough few months as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announces a new action plan to handle El Nino's impact.
With water running low, he's asking farmers to reduce paddy cultivation in this Rabi season and everyone to use water carefully.
Telangana buys electricity to save crops
The state has seen 23% less rain than usual, leaving major rivers like Krishna and Godavari seriously depleted.
Water storage is less than one-half of what's needed, so drinking water comes first.
Power demand has also spiked. Telangana is even buying electricity from the market just to keep crops alive.
As Reddy put it, "Anything can be bought, but water cannot be bought," and he's reached out to the central government for extra support.