Revanth Reddy unveils Telangana action plan urging reduced Rabi paddy

The state has seen 23% less rain than usual, leaving major rivers like Krishna and Godavari seriously depleted.

Water storage is less than one-half of what's needed, so drinking water comes first.

Power demand has also spiked. Telangana is even buying electricity from the market just to keep crops alive.

As Reddy put it, "Anything can be bought, but water cannot be bought," and he's reached out to the central government for extra support.