Rhiya Yadav blocks police van at NEET protests in Mumbai

Yadav later called out the authorities, saying, "The police aren't doing their job responsibly," and shared her frustration over how students were treated.

The city has seen three days of protests in support of similar demonstrations in Delhi, with gatherings at spots like Shivaji Park and Chembur despite restrictions.

Police have filed 13 FIRs and charged 400 people as concerns about exam fairness and freedom to protest continue to grow.