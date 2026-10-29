Richard Saettele charged with 1st degree murder after confessing
A 40-year-old Missouri man, Richard Saettele, is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his father, Michael, at their home.
Police say Richard confessed and admitted to reading his father's last rites before delivering the fatal blow.
The case has caught attention for its disturbing details and family context.
Saettele stabbed father then used cleaver
It all started with a heated argument that turned violent: Richard reportedly stabbed his father in the eye with a screwdriver, then used a kitchen cleaver after stopping to pray with him.
Instead of calling for help, he tried to hide the body at home.
Richard was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for questioning on Oct. 24, and his court hearing is set for November 3.
The case highlights the tragic consequences of unresolved family conflict.