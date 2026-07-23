Rifleman Sukhpreet Singh falls to death at Rajouri post J&K
India
Rifleman Sukhpreet Singh, 27, of Punjab, lost his life on Wednesday after a fall at the Mahadev forward post in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
The accident happened near the Line of Control when Singh slipped and fell from a height.
Local police are looking into what happened.
Sukhpreet Singh's body sent for postmortem
Singh's body was sent for a postmortem and will be brought back to Punjab for his final rites.
This is not the first such tragedy in Rajouri; just last month, another soldier lost his life during an anti-terror operation in the same district.