Kerala: Right-wing activist arrested for 'rape' remarks on Delhi protest
What's the story
Right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry on Sunday. The arrest came after he allegedly made controversial remarks about rape in a YouTube video about a students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak. The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is investigating the case, reached Mohandas's home at Koovappadam near Mattancherry with local police officials.
Evidence collection
Police collected details of Mohandas's YouTube account
During the visit, the police team collected details of Mohandas's YouTube account and digital devices allegedly used to make and upload the controversial video.
According to reports, Mohandas will be interrogated in detail as part of the ongoing investigation.
The case was registered after a complaint alleged that videos on his YouTube channel "Pathrika" were aimed at disturbing public peace and creating fear among people.
Controversial statements
Allegations of gang rape
In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang-rape."
He also claimed there would be no complaints as "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped."
Further, he allegedly suggested imposing a curfew and ordering protesters to disperse, threatening to "open fire" if they refused.
Proposed actions
Bodies would be shifted to hospitals, claimed Mohandas
Mohandas further claimed that while some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours.
He said the bodies would then be shifted to hospitals.
These statements have led to his arrest as part of an investigation into their potential impact on public order and safety.