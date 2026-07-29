'Girl protesters like being raped': Right-wing commentator booked over remarks

In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape."

He also claimed that there would be no complaints as "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped," news agency PTI reported.

Further, he allegedly said that if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew, order protesters to disperse and, if they refused, open fire, claiming this would bring the situation under control within hours.