'Girl protesters like being raped': Right-wing commentator booked over remarks
What's the story
The Kerala Police's Cyber Crime wing has registered a case against right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas. The case is based on his controversial remarks in a YouTube video about the students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leaks. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police after receiving a complaint that videos on Mohandas's YouTube channel, "Pathrika," aimed to disturb public peace and incite fear.
Allegations detailed
What did Mohandas say in video
In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape."
He also claimed that there would be no complaints as "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped," news agency PTI reported.
Further, he allegedly said that if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew, order protesters to disperse and, if they refused, open fire, claiming this would bring the situation under control within hours.
Legal provisions
FIR filed under these sections
After his video went viral, a case was filed against Mohandas.
The FIR was registered under various sections, including Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 120(o) of Kerala Police Act.
These sections relate to provocation with intent to cause a riot, publication of statements likely to create fear or alarm and disturb public tranquility, and specified computer-related offenses and provisions of the Kerala Police Act concerning public order.
Case registration
Complaint received through email
The FIR states that the complaint was received by Cyber Police through email on July 29. It was then entered in the station petition register before Crime No. 95/2026 was registered.
Police allege that videos were uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25 with an intention to disturb public tranquility and create unrest among those who participated in the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.