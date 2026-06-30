Rinkoo Singh Rahee faces probe after Jalaun cold storage clash
India
IAS officer Rinkoo Singh Rahee is facing an investigation after BJP leader Ram Raja Niranjan accused him of pushing and trying to slap him during a cold storage inspection in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, on June 23.
The clash reportedly started over disagreements about paperwork and fire safety checks.
Ram Raja Niranjan released CCTV footage
Things escalated when Niranjan released CCTV footage on June 29. Rahee has called the video incomplete, saying he was just keeping his distance during the inspection.
Now, a two-member inquiry panel is looking into the incident, collecting statements from both sides and witnesses.
Rahee, known for exposing scams in the past, has also spoken out before about challenges within the system.