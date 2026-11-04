Rintu Sarkar arrested in Gangarampur after Seema's severed head found
India
In a deeply unsettling case, 46-year-old Rintu Sarkar was arrested in Gangarampur, West Bengal, after allegedly killing his wife, Seema, and being found at a temple with her severed head.
Locals quickly stepped in to rescue the couple's two young children from the scene.
Police link couple's argument to killing
Police say an argument between the couple led to the tragedy.
Neighbors described Sarkar as increasingly short-tempered since losing his bus conductor job three years ago.
Sarkar said he had been behaving strangely ever since he was fired.
Police are still investigating and searching for the murder weapon.