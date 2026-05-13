Rishi arrested after Dayalpur wedding pistol fire injures woman
India
A wedding celebration in Dayalpur took a shocking turn when two men were dancing while celebratory fire was opened with a pistol and a stray bullet hit a woman watching from her balcony.
Rishi (also known as Manu Thakur), 22, was finally caught after dodging police for nearly a month.
Attempted murder charges added against Rishi
The injured woman was rushed to GTB Hospital and police quickly registered a case. After the crime scene was examined, charges of attempted murder were added.
Rishi kept moving between hideouts until May 12, when police got information that he would visit Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri to meet associates, leading to his arrest and confession.