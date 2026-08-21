H1N1 cases on rise in Delhi, no cause for panic

Delhi has reported 1,777 H1N1 cases this year, a sharp rise from 229 cases during the same period last year.

On August 20, the national capital saw 159 fresh influenza cases, with H1N1 cases making up 114 of the number.

The spike comes during monsoon season, when respiratory infections are more common.

Health experts say that while many recover from influenza, older adults and those with chronic conditions are at greater risk of severe illness.