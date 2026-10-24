Ritu Raj asks CJP co-convener Saurav Das to verify address
India
CJP co-convener Saurav Das from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been told by SEM (New Delhi) Ritu Raj to verify his address after not submitting a rent agreement or lease document.
This is all part of an ongoing case about breaking a peace bond.
Hearing for Saurav Das November 17
Das's lawyer got more time to gather paperwork, so the next hearing is set for November 17.
The situation started when Das and party leader Ashutosh Ranka were accused of entering a restricted area at Jantar Mantar on October 12, and both were released on bail after agreeing not to call protests there until it's allowed again.