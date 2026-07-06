Ritu Tawde: BMC responsible for 10 of 16 rain-related deaths
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde is in hot water after saying the city's municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was only responsible for 10 out of 16 recent rain-related deaths.
This came right after a tragic chawl collapse in Mankhurd killed six people.
Tawde pointed out that the land wasn't under BMC but under the district collector, and also blamed local MLA Abu Azmi for encouraging illegal housing.
Tawde vows waterlogging control, faces criticism
Tawde admitted there were gaps in how the city handled these incidents and promised to step up efforts like better waterlogging control and tree pruning.
Meanwhile, she is facing criticism for her leadership style, especially after being seen inspecting flood-hit areas with a police officer holding her umbrella, and growing concerns about missing safety measures at beaches during rough weather.
The whole situation has sparked fresh debate about who is really accountable for keeping Mumbai safe during monsoon season.