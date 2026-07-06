Ritu Tawde: BMC responsible for 10 of 16 rain-related deaths

Tawde vows waterlogging control, faces criticism

Tawde admitted there were gaps in how the city handled these incidents and promised to step up efforts like better waterlogging control and tree pruning.

Meanwhile, she is facing criticism for her leadership style, especially after being seen inspecting flood-hit areas with a police officer holding her umbrella, and growing concerns about missing safety measures at beaches during rough weather.

The whole situation has sparked fresh debate about who is really accountable for keeping Mumbai safe during monsoon season.