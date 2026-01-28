'River of snow' flows through Himachal village after heavy snowfall
India
A wild weather moment hit Mindhal village in Himachal Pradesh, where a "river of snow" rushed through the area after intense snowfall.
Locals blew traditional whistles to warn each other and quickly moved to safer spots as thick layers of snow slid down the slopes.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about cool videos—record snowfall has blanketed homes, roads, and fields, cutting off Pangi Valley and causing travel disruptions in affected areas.
Travel disruptions were reported near Shimla and Manali, with major routes like Rohtang Pass and the Manali-Leh highway closed.
It's a reminder of how extreme weather can turn daily life upside down in minutes.