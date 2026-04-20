Riyaz Kazi arrested in Nagpur after staff allege conversions, molestation
India
Riyaz Kazi, who runs Fikar Foundation and Padhe Hum, Padhaye Hum in Nagpur, has been arrested after women on staff accused him of forcing religious conversions and molestation.
The complaints came from within the organizations, prompting a joint probe by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad and local police.
Police probe alleged workplace religious pressure
Workers say Kazi pressured them to wear Islamic attire and follow specific customs.
Police are now looking into how many women were affected and where the NGO funding comes from.
This case follows a similar recent incident in Nashik involving workplace religious harassment, so it's drawing plenty of attention.