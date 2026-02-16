Road accidents due to potholes up by 53% in India

Government is using tech like drone surveys to tackle issue

To tackle this spike, the government is using tech like drone surveys and taking feedback through the Rajmargyatra app and helpline to spot trouble spots faster.

Road repairs are now tied directly to contractor responsibilities under strict models.

If you or someone you know is affected by an accident: there's now ₹2 lakh compensation for deaths and ₹50,000 for injuries under a hit-and-run scheme, plus up to ₹1.5 lakh cashless medical treatment within a week after an accident.