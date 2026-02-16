Road accidents due to potholes up by 53% in India
Pothole-related road accidents in India have jumped by 53% between 2020 and 2024, according to new government data.
Cases went from 3,713 in 2020 to 5,432 in 2024, with fatalities rising from 1,555 to 2,385 and injuries topping four thousand.
It's a worrying trend that's putting more lives at risk on the roads.
Government is using tech like drone surveys to tackle issue
To tackle this spike, the government is using tech like drone surveys and taking feedback through the Rajmargyatra app and helpline to spot trouble spots faster.
Road repairs are now tied directly to contractor responsibilities under strict models.
If you or someone you know is affected by an accident: there's now ₹2 lakh compensation for deaths and ₹50,000 for injuries under a hit-and-run scheme, plus up to ₹1.5 lakh cashless medical treatment within a week after an accident.