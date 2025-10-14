Road crash deaths in Delhi drop by 2.5% this year
Good news for Delhi: road crash deaths dropped by 2.5% between January and September 2025, with fatalities falling from 1,178 last year to 1,149 this year.
Fatal accidents also saw a slight dip, according to fresh data from Delhi Police.
What led to this improvement?
A big part of the improvement comes from targeted safety upgrades—think better signage, road repairs, and speed-calming measures, including new speed breakers and safer pedestrian crossings, proposed at more than 30 locations near schools, colleges, and hospitals, at over 140 risky spots.
Plus, more than 3,600 traffic officers got special training in speed management and enforcement to help keep things under control.
Other initiatives taken
Delhi's Crash Research Cell has been digging into fatal crashes to spot repeat problem areas (aka "blackspots"), which then get design fixes by the Traffic Police Engineering Cell.
The city's also shifting its mindset—calling them "road crashes" instead of "accidents"—to stress that these tragedies can actually be prevented.
Regular teamwork across agencies means local efforts stay in line with national road safety plans.