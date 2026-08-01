Road Transport Ministry launches barrier-free free-flow at Shahjahanpur NH-48
Good news for road-trippers: you can now cruise straight through the Manesar-Jaipur part of NH-48 without having to stop at toll booths.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced that a barrier-free, multi-lane free-flow system has been launched at Shahjahanpur, making it the third spot on this route to get the upgrade after Daulatpura and Manoharpura.
Automatic plate-reading deducts FASTag tolls
Here's how it goes: cameras automatically read your license plate as you drive by, and the toll gets deducted from your FASTag account (no slowing down required).
Just make sure your FASTag has enough balance, or you could get hit with double charges if you don't pay up within 72 hours after an e-notice.
The National Highways Authority says this tech should cut wait times, save fuel, reduce emissions, and just make highway travel smoother overall.