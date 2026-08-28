Roadways bus collided with dump truck in Bulandshahr, 2 dead
India
A serious crash in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, early Friday saw a Roadways bus headed from Delhi to Kanpur collide with a dump truck at Baghrai Cut.
The impact left two people dead, including a seven-year-old girl and a woman named Babli, and around 20 others were hurt.
Emergency teams rescue injured, police probe
Emergency teams arrived after passersby called for help.
Senior officials oversaw the rescue, and all injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police are now investigating what caused the accident, and traffic on the highway has been cleared up as authorities continue their probe.