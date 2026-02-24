Rob Jetten becomes youngest Dutch PM, Modi congratulates
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a warm congratulations to Rob Jetten, who just became the youngest Prime Minister in Dutch history at 38.
Modi shared his excitement on X, saying he looks forward to working together and building even stronger ties between India and the Netherlands.
Jetten leads a fresh 3-party coalition
Jetten leads a fresh three-party coalition, teaming up with the center-right Christian Democrats and People's Party for Freedom and Democracy.
With this centrist-conservative mix, Dutch politics could see some interesting changes ahead.