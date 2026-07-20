Robbers impersonate guests, rob activist Harishchandra's new Usmanpur home
A group of robbers pulled off a bold heist in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, on Sunday afternoon.
While the homeowner and social activist Harishchandra was away, the gang pretended they were there for a meeting and even spoke to him briefly on the phone before the call dropped.
They convinced his wife and children to let them in by saying Harishchandra had sent them.
Family tied, cash jewelry CCTV stolen
Once inside, the gang tied up the family and gagged them to keep things quiet.
They spent almost an hour searching every corner for valuables before leaving through the back gate with cash, jewelry, and even grabbed the CCTV recorder.
Police check CCTV, probe Delhi links
The family called police right after.
Investigators are now checking nearby CCTV footage to identify who did it and how they got away.
They are also looking into whether this robbery is linked to other recent crimes in Delhi.