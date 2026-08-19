Rocket-launchers linked to suspected Manipur militants destroyed in Delhi: Report
What's the story
A joint operation is currently underway in Delhi's Narela to destroy rocket launchers recovered in connection with the arrest of two suspected militants in Manipur. The operation is being conducted by the Army, Special Cell of Delhi Police, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), PTI reported. The weapons were reportedly brought to Delhi for examination and disposal after being recovered during a joint search operation in Manipur.
Controlled disposal
Specialized teams are carrying out the controlled disposal
PTI, citing sources, said they were part of a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material seized during the joint search operation in Manipur.
The recovery also included rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, detonators and other explosive material.
Security arrangements have been made around the area where this exercise is taking place. However, details about when and where these suspected militants were arrested in Manipur remain undisclosed.
Ongoing investigations
NIA arrests finance head of banned UKNA
On Sunday, security forces arrested six militants, including a woman, from different outfits across Imphal West and East districts.
The arrested militants belong to the banned People's Defense Army, Manipur (PDA); the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF); and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).
Police said they were allegedly involved in various unlawful activities, including attacks on people, kidnapping, forcible collection of "subscriptions," and recruitment of youths into the banned outfits.