Rohan Khaunte announces Goa will use drones for cleaner beaches

Beach-shack policy extended 1 year

Khaunte also said the beach-shack policy is getting a one-year extension. shack owners now have until June 10 (weather permitting) to pack up, instead of May.

Plus, they will need to apply for license renewal by August 15 so everything is sorted before tourists start pouring in.

This should help smooth things out as Goa gears up for another busy season.