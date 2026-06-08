Rohan Khaunte announces Goa will use drones for cleaner beaches
India
Goa is stepping up its beach game.
Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte just announced that drones will be used to keep an eye on the coastline, spotting things like illegal dumping, encroachments, and touting.
The goal: Cleaner beaches and better security for everyone hanging out by the sea.
Beach-shack policy extended 1 year
Khaunte also said the beach-shack policy is getting a one-year extension. shack owners now have until June 10 (weather permitting) to pack up, instead of May.
Plus, they will need to apply for license renewal by August 15 so everything is sorted before tourists start pouring in.
This should help smooth things out as Goa gears up for another busy season.