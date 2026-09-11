Rohan Parekh faked PMO ID to impress fiancee and family
Rohan Parekh tried to wow his fiancee and family by pretending to be a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official.
He showed up at Jio World Plaza with a fake PMO ID and an armed bodyguard just days before Prime Minister Modi's visit.
The stunt had no connection to the prime minister's schedule.
Investigators probe AI generated PMO ID
Turns out investigators believe Parekh used AI tools in 2025 to create the purported PMO identity card and even paid his bodyguard-cum-driver, Dilip Kunde, around ₹90,000 per month, allegedly made by Parekh's family.
Police say he'd visited the mall earlier to study its security.
Now, investigators are searching for an accomplice and digging through digital evidence.
The case is raising some serious questions about event security and how easy it is to make convincing fake IDs using AI.