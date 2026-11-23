Rohingya refugee Zaheed Hussain dies after alleged attack by Faisal
Zaheed Hussain, a 33-year-old Rohingya refugee living in Bengaluru, died from severe burns on November 21.
Police say the incident happened three days earlier when his former associate, Faisal, allegedly set him on fire while they were sharing an autorickshaw.
The two had reportedly been rivals.
Police file unnatural death report
Faisal allegedly lured Hussain out with a job offer and later named Faisal as his attacker before passing away.
While police have filed an unnatural death report based on his mother's complaint, social activists and advocates are pushing for a full investigation and murder charges instead of letting the case end there.