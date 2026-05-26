Rohini 4-story apartment fire breaks out on Shamshan Ghat Road
India
A big fire broke out Tuesday morning in a four-story apartment on Shamshan Ghat Road, Rohini, Delhi.
It started near the electricity meters and quickly spread, damaging six vehicles and filling the building with thick smoke.
Firefighters got the call at 7:06am and rushed to help.
After Rohini fire, 23 residents rescued
23 residents were rescued, some from their balconies using ladders.
Two people were hospitalized but are now stable.
The fire was put out by 8am officials think it began near the meters but are still investigating what caused it.