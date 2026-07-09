Rohini building collapse kills 3 amid Delhi floods, red alert India Jul 09, 2026

Delhi woke up to intense rain on Thursday, which led to heavy flooding, fallen trees, and sadly, a building collapse in Rohini that took three lives.

The weather department has put out a red alert for the city, warning of more downpours with thunder and lightning still on the way.

Some parts of Delhi saw more than 70mm of rain in just 24 hours.