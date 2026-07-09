Rohini building collapse kills 3 amid Delhi floods, red alert
Delhi woke up to intense rain on Thursday, which led to heavy flooding, fallen trees, and sadly, a building collapse in Rohini that took three lives.
The weather department has put out a red alert for the city, warning of more downpours with thunder and lightning still on the way.
Some parts of Delhi saw more than 70mm of rain in just 24 hours.
Delhi and Gurugram roads submerged, snarled
The nonstop rain turned major roads like Ring Road and the Delhi-Noida Expressway into traffic nightmares.
Areas such as Greater Kailash, Dwarka, and Sadar Bazar were hit by street flooding, while uprooted trees blocked roads in East of Kailash.
Even Gurugram wasn't spared: key routes like the Delhi-Jaipur Highway got swamped too.
If you're heading out, expect delays and stay safe indoors during storms if you can.