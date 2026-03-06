Rohini: Girl (3) dies in fire that trapped families
India
A fire broke out early Thursday morning, around 4:15am on March 5, 2026 in the Bengali Basti slum near Rithala Metro Station, Rohini, trapping families as flames blocked the only exit.
Sadly, a young girl lost her life and over 50 shanties were destroyed before firefighters managed to bring things under control.
Case filed for death by negligence
Firefighters recovered the girl's body from the debris, and another injured child was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital.
Police have filed a case for death by negligence while they investigate how the fire started—this is already the second deadly blaze here in just four months.
Meanwhile, many have lost their homes overnight.