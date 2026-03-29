Rohit kills Aman over suspected affair in Delhi's Nihal Vihar
India
Aman, who was attacked in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, was stabbed to death on Friday by Rohit.
Police say Rohit confronted Aman while Aman was traveling with Rohit's mother and, suspecting an affair between them, attacked him right in front of her.
Police arrest Rohit, file murder case
Police responded quickly after getting a call about the incident. They have arrested Rohit and filed a murder case.
Investigators are still looking into the details behind what led up to this tragic event.