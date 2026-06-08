Rongmei Naga villager Chungjanglung Panmei shot dead in Kangpokpi
India
A 58-year-old Rongmei Naga villager, Chungjanglung Panmei, was shot and killed while collecting firewood in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday.
Police found his body later that afternoon, and the attack has sparked concerns about rising tensions between local communities.
CM pledges support to Panmei's family
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh called the incident an attack on peace, promising support to Panmei's family and urging everyone to stay calm.
Meanwhile, the safe and unconditional release of 14 Kuki individuals is being sought, while six missing Naga tribe members are missing, highlighting ongoing Naga-Kuki ethnic tension and the risk of further violence.