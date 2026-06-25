Roof collapse at Kolkata warehouse under construction kills 5 workers
Five workers lost their lives when the roof of a warehouse under construction collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area.
The building was owned by a tea company, and the accident happened while workers were installing iron beams and pouring concrete.
Rescue teams from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed in, but sadly, all five victims died.
Investigation team on case, 3 arrested
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has pointed fingers at the previous Trinamool Congress-led government for approving what he called a faulty structural design earlier this year.
He has called for all similar projects to be paused until July 31 for safety audits.
A special investigation team is on the case, with three people already arrested, including the building supervisor and two labor suppliers.