Roof partly collapses at Kalaburagi government college, 5 students hurt
India
A government college classroom in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, saw its roof partially collapse right in the middle of a lecture, leaving five female students injured.
The sudden incident sent everyone into a panic as debris fell from above.
Thankfully, all five (Srushti, Sneha, Sheetal, Pooja, and Divya) are now being treated at GIMS Hospital.
Students anxious about old building condition
This accident has made students even more anxious about attending classes in the old building. Many have been worried about its poor condition for a while.
Authorities are expected to look into what caused the collapse.