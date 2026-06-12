Roof partly collapses at Kalaburagi government college, 5 students hurt India Jun 12, 2026

A government college classroom in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, saw its roof partially collapse right in the middle of a lecture, leaving five female students injured.

The sudden incident sent everyone into a panic as debris fell from above.

Thankfully, all five (Srushti, Sneha, Sheetal, Pooja, and Divya) are now being treated at GIMS Hospital.