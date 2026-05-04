Rough weather forces 15 flights to Lucknow, Delhi passengers stranded India May 04, 2026

Rough weather on Monday caused major flight chaos across northern India, with Delhi hit especially hard by low visibility and strong winds.

15 flights, including three international ones, had to reroute and land in Lucknow instead.

Two IndiGo flights on the Abu Dhabi sector were canceled, and about 20 other flights faced delays, leaving thousands of travelers stuck or scrambling for updates.