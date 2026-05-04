Rough weather forces 15 flights to Lucknow, Delhi passengers stranded
India
Rough weather on Monday caused major flight chaos across northern India, with Delhi hit especially hard by low visibility and strong winds.
15 flights, including three international ones, had to reroute and land in Lucknow instead.
Two IndiGo flights on the Abu Dhabi sector were canceled, and about 20 other flights faced delays, leaving thousands of travelers stuck or scrambling for updates.
Lucknow handles over 2,500 unexpected passengers
Lucknow airport had its hands full, managing more than 2,500 unexpected passengers, far more than usual.
Even a flight carrying Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief ministers was caught up in the mess; after several failed landing attempts in Lucknow, their plane was sent to Bhopal before finally making it back.