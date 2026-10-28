Rouse Avenue court gives former WFI chief chance in appeal
India
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been given one last shot by the Rouse Avenue court to share his side in the ongoing appeal against his acquittal in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.
The next hearing is set for November 20, 2026, keeping this high-profile case very much alive.
Wrestlers say judgment biased, identities protected
The wrestlers challenging Singh's acquittal say the earlier judgment relied on outdated ideas about how victims should act and didn't fairly consider their testimonies.
The court has also made it clear that protecting the identities of those involved is a top priority, given how sensitive this situation is.