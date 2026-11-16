Prince, Princess of Wales visit Mumbai, play cricket with Tendulkar
What's the story
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales arrived in Mumbai, India, on Monday for a three-day visit that will include a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their visit in Mumbai, they tried their hand at cricket with batting and bowling sessions, joined by Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and children. Prince William played an on-drive shot that drew attention from spectators.
Cultural exchange
Interactions and cultural experiences
The royal couple also enjoyed traditional kulhad tea.
They also interacted with children and enjoined a performance by local musicians.
The musicians performed the Italian anti-fascist song Bella Ciao, adding a cultural touch to the event.
"They (Prince William and Princess Kate) were polite, very sweet, doing namaste, and truly very cute and helpful," one of the children said.
Earthshot Prize
Their first official overseas trip together in four years
This is their first official overseas trip together in four years.
Most of their visit is related to the Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William, which awards five £1m prizes for innovative solutions to major climate challenges.
The meeting with Modi was added to their schedule after the Indian prime minister confirmed that he would return from a trip to the Philippines in time to see the royals.
They will leave for Delhi for the meeting on Wednesday.
Twitter Post
Royal couple takes picture with children
#WATCH | Maharashtra: After playing 'gully cricket', Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate with children in Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Mumbai for a three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. pic.twitter.com/tDAuZnulMj
Upcoming engagements
Royal couple last met PM Modi in 2016
"For the Prince, it represents another significant engagement as he continues to take on a growing role on the international stage," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.
"We've seen him increasingly support the UK's diplomatic relationships through his overseas engagements, and this meeting will provide an opportunity to build on those connections at the highest level."
The royal couple last met PM Modi on their official visit to India in 2016.
Trade
Karan Johar to host event
In Mumbai, they will carry out a number of engagements related to the environment, cricket, young families and the Bollywood film industry.
At the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, five innovations will be announced as winners of the million-pound prizes.
Nominees include projects aimed at increasing electric rickshaws in India and detecting wildfires faster than NASA.
The event, to be hosted by Karan Johar, will also feature performances by Take That and appearances by actor Rami Malek.