Rozgar Mela: Modi to new recruits—Bring your experience, serve citizens better
At the latest Rozgar Mela, PM Modi welcomed over 61,000 new government recruits, encouraging them to use their real-world experience to make things smoother for everyone.
He reminded them that their work can help prevent citizen complaints and truly make a difference: he urged them to recall difficulties they faced in the last 5-7 years and to ensure such difficulties do not happen to other citizens during their tenure.
Big opportunities ahead for youth
Modi highlighted how India's global trade deals and economic growth are opening up fresh opportunities—especially for young people.
With more than 11 lakh recruitment letters issued through Rozgar Melas and a booming startup scene employing over 21 lakh people, he called on the new hires to see their roles as a way to empower themselves and help build a stronger nation.