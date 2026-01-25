Rozgar Mela: Modi to new recruits—Bring your experience, serve citizens better India Jan 25, 2026

At the latest Rozgar Mela, PM Modi welcomed over 61,000 new government recruits, encouraging them to use their real-world experience to make things smoother for everyone.

He reminded them that their work can help prevent citizen complaints and truly make a difference: he urged them to recall difficulties they faced in the last 5-7 years and to ensure such difficulties do not happen to other citizens during their tenure.