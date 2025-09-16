RRTS to connect with Delhi Metro, Meerut Metro: Know how

By September 2025, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be fully up and running, letting you zip between Delhi and Meerut in under an hour. This 82km stretch is India's first semi-high-speed rail, aiming to make daily commutes way faster and smoother for everyone in the National Capital Region.

Seamless connections with Delhi Metro Major stops like Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad will connect directly with the Pink, Blue, and Red lines of the Delhi Metro.

With footbridges, travelators, escalators, and lifts built in, switching between trains should be quick and hassle-free.

Integration with Meerut Metro Four Meerut Metro stations—Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut Central, and Begumpul—are part of the same track as the RRTS, allowing seamless interchange.

This setup is all about easy transfers between local metro trips and longer regional journeys while supporting greener transport across NCR.