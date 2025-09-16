Conduct Maharashtra local body polls by January 31: SC orders
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct all local body elections, including Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, by January 31, 2026. "No further extension shall be granted," the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said. While passing the order, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the SEC's failure to adhere to an earlier direction issued on May 6, which mandated that elections be completed within four months.
Delimitation deadline
Delimitation to be completed by October 31
The court has also ordered the delimitation exercise to be completed by October 31, 2025. The SEC had cited various reasons for the delay, including issues with EVM availability and school premises being occupied for board exams. However, the court rejected these excuses as valid grounds for postponing elections. It said that since board exams are scheduled to happen in March 2026, it cannot be a ground to defer the elections.
Staff submission
EVMs to be available by November 30
The court has ordered the SEC to submit details of staff needed for the elections to the Chief Secretary of State within two weeks. The Chief Secretary is then required to provide necessary staff within four weeks, in consultation with other departments. The SEC has also been directed to ensure EVMs are available by November 30 and submit a compliance affidavit in this regard.
OBC reservation
Interim order for OBC reservation
In May, the court passed an interim order for holding the elections, which were stalled since 2022 over OBC reservation issues. However, the Election Commission was given the liberty to seek an extension of time if necessary. "Since the elected bodies have a prescribed term, no irreversible loss will be caused to those who want...appropriate amendment to the existing laws for inclusion or exclusion of certain OBC communities. All those issues can be considered in due course," the court said.