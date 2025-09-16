Conduct Maharashtra local body polls by January 31: SC orders 

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct all local body elections, including Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, by January 31, 2026. "No further extension shall be granted," the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said. While passing the order, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the SEC's failure to adhere to an earlier direction issued on May 6, which mandated that elections be completed within four months.

Delimitation deadline Delimitation to be completed by October 31 The court has also ordered the delimitation exercise to be completed by October 31, 2025. The SEC had cited various reasons for the delay, including issues with EVM availability and school premises being occupied for board exams. However, the court rejected these excuses as valid grounds for postponing elections. It said that since board exams are scheduled to happen in March 2026, it cannot be a ground to defer the elections.

Staff submission EVMs to be available by November 30 The court has ordered the SEC to submit details of staff needed for the elections to the Chief Secretary of State within two weeks. The Chief Secretary is then required to provide necessary staff within four weeks, in consultation with other departments. The SEC has also been directed to ensure EVMs are available by November 30 and submit a compliance affidavit in this regard.