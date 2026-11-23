Key takeaways from Balendra Shah's visit to India
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a development cooperation package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees (around ₹15,000 crore) for Nepal. The announcement was made during a bilateral meeting with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi. PM Modi praised the young leader's vision for his country's future and said that the mandate given to him reflects the aspirations of Nepal's new generation. "I have...sensed his clear vision and commitment to Nepal's future and to India-Nepal relations," he said.
Strong bond
India committed to stand by Nepal in difficult times: Modi
PM Modi stressed that India and Nepal share a strong bond of trust and friendship.
He expressed condolences for the lives lost in recent floods in Nepal, further underscoring India's commitment to stand by its neighbor in difficult times.
"We express our deepest condolences for the lives lost in the floods in Nepal," he said.
The prime minister also reiterated India's role as a reliable supplier of essential goods to Nepal under the Neighbourhood First Policy.
Mutual appreciation
Shah invites PM Modi to visit Nepal
Shah, who is on his first bilateral visit to India since taking office, thanked PM Modi and the Indian government for their warm hospitality. He also invited the Indian leader to visit Nepal.
The Nepali prime minister highlighted the deep-rooted bond between the two countries and thanked India for its assistance during difficult times.
"For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of India," he said.
Strengthening ties
MoUs signed on various sectors
During the visit, India and Nepal signed eight memoranda of understanding on various sectors, including civil service capacity building, space research, health and medicine, urban development and Ayurveda and traditional medicine.
The two governments also finalized memoranda of understanding regarding technical collaboration in sustainable urban development and in the areas of livestock and fisheries development.
The two leaders also jointly inaugurated important connectivity and energy projects to strengthen bilateral cooperation.