Ahmedabad plane crash site to get ₹547cr medical hub

Infrastructure upgrades

New Food and Drugs Laboratory to be built

The redevelopment also includes a new Food and Drugs Laboratory on the campus, covering around 3,100 square meters. An estimated ₹60 crore is expected to be required for this state-of-the-art facility. The laboratory will be modeled after Vadodara's NABL-accredited facility. A modern dining facility is also planned, accommodating around 800 students, with an estimated project cost of ₹10 crore. Once completed, the revamped New Mental Campus will serve as a leading center for healthcare, medical research, and education in Gujarat.