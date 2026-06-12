Ahmedabad plane crash site to get ₹547cr medical hub
What's the story
The Gujarat government has unveiled a ₹547 crore redevelopment plan for the New Mental Campus, which was destroyed in the 2025 Air India flight AI171 crash. The crash killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground, and damaged several buildings on the campus. The site will be transformed into a modern healthcare and educational facility, with plans for a Paraplegia and Spine Hospital, rehabilitation center, physiotherapy college, and student hostel.
Redevelopment plans
First phase to focus on crash site
According to an NDTV report, the first phase of the redevelopment will focus on the crash site, covering around 25,000 square meters. An estimated ₹295 crore has been earmarked for this phase from the current year's budget. The project also includes plans to build new hostel blocks for married post-graduate students at an estimated cost of ₹192 crore.
Infrastructure upgrades
New Food and Drugs Laboratory to be built
The redevelopment also includes a new Food and Drugs Laboratory on the campus, covering around 3,100 square meters. An estimated ₹60 crore is expected to be required for this state-of-the-art facility. The laboratory will be modeled after Vadodara's NABL-accredited facility. A modern dining facility is also planned, accommodating around 800 students, with an estimated project cost of ₹10 crore. Once completed, the revamped New Mental Campus will serve as a leading center for healthcare, medical research, and education in Gujarat.