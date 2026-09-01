₹7.4cr currency notes replaced with counterfeits at UP PNB vault
What's the story
A shocking case of currency fraud has been reported at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) currency chest in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Real notes worth ₹7.4 crore were allegedly replaced with counterfeit ones. The incident came to light when a cash remittance sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 10 was short by ₹4.36 lakh, prompting an audit and investigation into the matter.
Legal action
FIR filed against bank officials
An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station on the complaint of PNB nodal officer Arun Kumar Chaubey.
The report names senior divisional manager Ravi Kumar and currency chest managers Sushil Sharma and Amit Kumar as main suspects in this case.
A separate report was also filed against housekeeper Vishal Kumar over a "distinct cash shortfall" at the bank.
Ongoing investigation
SIT formed to probe fraud
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the fraud. The SIT is currently reviewing bank transaction records, audit documents, and CCTV footage from the currency chest.
PNB chief deputy manager Nisha Singh said, "The final tally of fake currency is still being verified as counting continues."
Investigators are examining bank transaction records, audit documents, and CCTV footage from the currency chest to determine how counterfeit notes entered the vault and where genuine currency went.